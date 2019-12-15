December 14th is Officially Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Day in North Dakota

About 20 to 25 percent of women experience a perinatal mood disorder before or after pregnancy.

Postpartum depression and/or anxiety will affect one out of every seven, making it the most common complication to follow childbirth. And roughly 50 percent of women dealing with a mood disorder do not seek out treatment.

To raise awareness and de-stigmatization, and to clear up the misunderstandings that mothers and families encounter, North Dakota Governor Doug Burugm declared December 14th as Women’s Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Day.

The goal is to support North Dakota mothers and encourage anyone experiencing depressive symptoms before, during or after pregnancy, to reach out for help.

