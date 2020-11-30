December Gas Prices to Remain Low

FARGO, ND (Nov. 30, 2020) — December is set to usher in the cheapest gas prices for the month in 12 years.

While oil prices rebounded last week on positive reports from Covid-19 vaccination trials, gasoline demand remains weak. With building inventories, any increase in gas prices will likely be temporary as Covid restrictions and winter weather limit travel across much of the country, according to AAA.

North Dakota motorists are currently paying an average of $1.99 a gallon, down four cents cents from Nov. 1 and 52 cents lower than one year ago. The last time gas prices were this low to begin December was 2008, when the Great Recession severely impacted travel.

For more information on gas prices and a gas price calculator for trip planning, visit www.AAA.com/gas.

