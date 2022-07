Police in Oakland say the body was found behind a wall, and between two pillars. (Getty Images)

A small fire damaged the deck and siding of a home in southeast Minot Sunday.

Fire crews arrived at a house in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue Southeast to find the homeowner working to put out the fire with a garden hose. Crews quickly extinguished the rest of the blaze.

Damage was limited to the deck and some exterior siding. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.