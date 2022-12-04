DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Southwest North Dakota is getting into the Holiday Spirit, and this weekend, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to the Queen City.

Take a look at these photos from the City of Dickinson’s Facebook.

The city put on a festive Christmas Stroll, families got the chance to shop at the Outdoor Vendor Market, and there was a large Tree Lighting Ceremony as well.

Kids even got the chance to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus to let them know what they want for Christmas this year.

But the city has events all month long, including this Friday!

On December 9th, Dickinson will host its 4th Annual citywide Christmas Light Fight Contest.

Dickinson’s official Christmas lights competition is back for its 4th year.

Finalists will win $50, and the winner will take home $250 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.

