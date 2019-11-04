Decoding Dyslexia: A Mother’s Fight

Although October was Dyslexia Awareness Month, for one parent the fight is year-round.

She said the system failed her child, and what she’s doing to correct it.

“Dyslexia is a neurobiological issue that kids have that directly impacts their reading, their spelling, and sometimes their writing, and sometimes their math,” said Betsy Ramirez.

Betsy Ramirez is the Military Connect Contact for Decoding Dyslexia in North Dakota. The grassroots organization started by parents is not only a resource for other parents but also a cry for help.

“We have screamed and cried and tried every way possible to work with educators across this country to get our children help,” said Betsy.

For the mother of two, this hits close to home.

“It was hard to pinpoint Evan’s issues. Even by the end of the first grade, I was asking them can we screen for dyslexia, and they were telling me that it was not real, they were telling me not to say the word, and I’ve had that same experience in North Dakota,” said Betsy.

She said dyslexia did not only affect her child’s learning, but also his behavior.

“By the time we hit third grade, we hit a wall. We were having outbursts in class. He was so frustrated and demoralized. I pretty watched my child pretty much be destroyed from a self-esteem standpoint by a teacher who neglected him,” said Betsy.

“I was halfway through the second grade. I was still in that class getting nothing done. I was stuck in there with some little kids and I just felt stupid,” said Evan Ramirez, seventh-grader.

But that feeling is no more. The 12-year-old is now homeschooled by his mom to give him more help in those areas that he struggles with most, and they both said they have seen a difference.

“Reading is not an issue anymore,” said Evan.

There are still challenges such as writing and not being around other kids, but he understands why. And for his mom…she said she will continue to fight for a better education for her son.

“When you don’t see movement in the special ed system for four years and then you see it within six months, doing something different. I think it’s time to look at that and make some changes,” said Betsy.

A bill sponsored in 2019 by North Dakota Representative Michelle Strinden has made $250,000 available to school and educational associations to develop programs that provide early Dyslexia screening and intervention services.