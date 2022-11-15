BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Christmas tree is set to light up on Thursday, December 1.

The tree will be on display in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol. But in terms of decoration, they’re looking for some help with that.

The tree lighting ceremony goes back to 1981. So, a lot of tradition is steeped in this, and since 2017, the governor and first lady have invited people to decorate the tree.

Also, when decorating the ornaments, it’s important to know that each year, there’s a special theme.

“This year’s theme is ‘Inspire Hope,’ and we invite people to decorate ornaments and send them in and hang them on the tree,” said Jonathan Holth, Managing Director of the Office of Recovery Reinvented for the State of North Dakota.

Holth is working with the First Lady on the State Christmas Tree.

For this year’s ornament theme, North Dakota wants to show people that there is hope in recovery from addiction.

“We encourage people to take that however they wish and, and design ornaments however they wish. I think, however, people can take the theme, lean into it, use your creative juices, and design something beautiful that we can hang on the tree,” said Holth. “As long as we get them by November 28th, we’ll be able to hang them on.”

On Thursday, December 1 at the tree lighting, there will be music and carols and a chance to connect with others in the community. The event starts at 5:30 pm.

For more information on the ornaments, and where to send them, click here.