Decrease in reported cases of child abuse in ND during pandemic may not paint full picture

Local News

Around 4,000 kids in North Dakota were suspected victims of abuse and neglect, according to the most recent data from the Department of Human Services from 2019.

One social services organization reported case numbers were down slightly in 2020, from its average of 700 down to around 550.

But, the Executive Director for the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center in Minot says less cases, doesn’t necessarily mean less abuse.

She says staff expected less reports, due to the lack of in-person learning and activities.

“I think it instilled more fear in many of the professionals working in this field because we knew that children were in abusive situations however there wasn’t enough eyes on them to make those reports that we rely on,” Christal Halseth said.

Halseth says she expects the numbers to rise as the state recovers from the pandemic.

That’s why she also says it has been vital for staff to continue outreach and services to clients, which were aided by funding from the North Dakota Community Foundation for expansion into telehealth.

It also helped get equipment to conduct forensic interviews virtually.

“We still follow all precautions that we did throughout the pandemic even though other — risk factors may be lowering — we wanna be sure that we can continue to do those services if any of us get sick we have to stop services,” Halseth said.

The center serves multiple counties in the Northwest and North Central part of the state, including two Native American Reservations.

