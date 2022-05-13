A beloved member of the Minot community, a man featured as Someone You Should Know back in 2019, John Sinn, has passed away.



He was 101 years old.

Sinn was a World War two veteran, earning a bronze star medal and then worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



He then spent more than 25 years truly dedicated to Minot’s Scandinavian Heritage Park.



It was all volunteer work, but those he worked with said that he could be counted on as if he was his full-time gig.

Our condolences to John Sinn’s family.



His memory will be cherished by many.