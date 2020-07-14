Deep water fishing? Don’t catch and release

If you’re an angler who loves to fish in anything deeper than 25 feet, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding you to keep those fish and do not release them.

Usually, catch and release is encouraged, but officials say doing that with a deep water fish can cause barotrauma, which comes from the extreme change in water pressure the fish experiences.

This message is especially important for those who fish Lake Sakakawea, as fish move to deeper, cooler portions of the lake this time of year.

We spoke to the Game and Fish Department about what can go wrong if anglers don’t keep their catch.

“You’ll see their swim bladders expand, it’ll push the stomach out of their mouths, sometimes you’ll see their eyes bulge. Those are the obvious effects you can see on the outside. There’s some other effects on the inside that you don’t see the internal effects. It could be hemorrhaging, internal bleeding, rupturing of internal organs, things like that that anglers don’t always see,” said Scott Gangl with the ND Game and Fish Department.

Any deep water fish such as walleye and yellow perch are most at risk from catch and release.

