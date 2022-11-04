NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Deer hunters parked the pickups to head out to try and fill a tag.

Deer gun season opened statewide at noon today.

Most hunters with tags have been stocking up on what they need for the last few weeks.

Today, we stopped by HH Gun Shop in Bismarck.

Owner Darryl Howard says it’s been a busy week, and he expects more foot traffic after the first week of hunting.

He says customers stop in now to look for some last-minute items.

“The last week has been mostly an ammo search. The ammo is becoming a little more plentiful, but at the same time, maybe not their favorite that they’ve shot for the last decade or two or three. And the consumer, our hunters, are left with pretty much what is on the shelf where they can find it,” said Howard.

Deer gun season closes on Sunday, November 20th.