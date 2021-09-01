Deer licenses selling out, small game licenses still available

Deer hunting licenses have had an increase in demand over recent years, with all but one unit sold out as hunters look to bag their buck.

The recent mild winters have caused deer populations to rebound and more hunters are looking to sharpen their shots.

Antlerless white-tail deer licenses are still available in the 3F2 unit in south-central North Dakota.

376 licenses are available for the unit and are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Randy Meissner, the licensing manager at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department says small game hunters, however, may still be in luck.

“Upland game, pheasants, grouse, waterfowl, ducks, and geese — all of these licenses are available to both residents and non-residents,” said Meissner.

Applications for the fall turkey licenses are due Wednesday at midnight.