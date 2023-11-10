BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– While many are itching to get out in the field and fill their deer tag– some aren’t as thrilled.

KX News catches up with those who were left behind.

“Typically, the husbands are out hunting, and the wives are home alone a lot, and so, we like to call them the deer widows,” said Cali Bredlow, the owner of Twisted B Clothing in Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall.

One local business is making the best of the situation.

Twisted B Clothing is hosting a Deer Widows Weekend.

While your hubby’s hitting the trails, you can eat some trail mix while browsing their store. And you can win a different kind of lottery.

“Since we’re doing Deer Widow’s Weekend, I kind of wanted to do a play on the whole lottery system of North Dakota,” explained Bredlow. “So, I thought it would be kind of fun to do a play on words and do the swan, the turkey, the deer, the big three, and the antelope, which I think are our five main lotteries here.”

Bredlow says the event helps bring a little pre-Christmas cheer to the hunting season as well.

“Things are getting darker, and it just feels kind of bah-humbuggy a little bit until you really get ramped up in that Christmas spirit. So, it’s always nice to have something to do in these times when there’s not much to do.”

Some hunting widows say the event helps them forget about the annoyances that hunting season can bring.

“My least favorite part is that he leaves at like two or three o’clock in the morning to drive a couple hours away,” said Danielle Knoll, a self-proclaimed duck widow.

“I do not love the dead ducks in my freezer, because they all store it at our house, because we’re the ones with the big freezer,” added Knoll.

But despite its annoyances, hunting season can also bring some peace and quiet.

“I like to stay in and watch whatever I want on tv and not what he wants, or I clean the house,” said Knoll. “I clean the house mostly when he’s gone, because it’s a lot easier without him going around and messing it up right as I finish.”

And for Shelby Binstock, deer season is a fun time for bonding with her dad.

“I stand by him, and he just hunts, and I get to hold the animals.”

So, however you choose to celebrate deer season, this year is sure to be a good one.

The Deer Widows Weekend will be going on until 8 pm November 10, and again from 10 AM to 7 pm on November 11, at Twisted B Clothing at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.