Delay on the takedown of Minot State Air-Supported Dome

Residents of north Minot are used to seeing the ‘bubble’ over Minot State University’s Herb Parker Stadium during the winter.

But this year, it may be there until summer.

That’s because of a ripple effect from the closing of campus due to COVID-19.

MSU Athletic Director Andy Carter says the process is normally performed by staff from the dome’s manufacturer in Minnesota, along with student-athletes and faculty.

It’s a process that needs about 100 people at once.

Carter says the deconstruction likely won’t happen until June, but a date has not yet been set in stone.