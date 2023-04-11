BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools (BPS) wants to recognize a Legacy High School AVID student for receiving the National Dell Scholarship Award.

According to a news release, the student is Jasper Kuleck, a senior student from Legacy. Kuleck was chosen out of thousands of applicants across the United States to receive $20,000 in tuition assistance, a Dell laptop, specific funds for textbooks, and access to other services during his undergraduate studies.

Kuleck has outstanding academic and leadership contributions to AVID, which is a college-readiness program that focuses on writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading. AVID is something that Kuleck has been a part of since his sophomore year.

Kuleck is planning to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN this upcoming fall, he is going to pursue a double major in Statistics and Viola Performace. He’s a musician, performing in several community-wide ensembles, including the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

He also competes in Science Olympiad and is an AP Scholar with the highest distinction.

Land Schmeichel, Kuleck’s senior AVID instructor, holds Kuleck as “one of the best academic minds that has benefitted the community of learning at LHS in recent memory. Jasper has an exceptionally bright future ahead of him in anything he pursues. We are immensely proud of him.”

BPS has had three other students receive the Dell Scholarship since the AVID program, and all three of those students were students of Schmeichel.