Delta Airlines suspends operation with Williston Basin International Airport

Under the CARES Act Delta was obligated to provide one flight per day, three days per week between Williston and Minneapolis.

The airline has since turned to the Department of Transportation asking that they be exempt completely due to low travel from the ongoing crisis with COVID-19.

The Williston Airport Director tells KX News, the city of Williston along with Governor Burgum made an objection for this not to follow through, but as of June 3rd services are suspended.

“It’s another challenge for us to continue to work through as we continue to rebound from the covid-19 pandemic and the oil and gas industry rebounds with commodity prices. We’re optimistic that this will be a short lived suspension by Delta airlines.” Dudas said.

Dudas asks that travelers utilizing Delta out of XWA to reach out to the airline specifically to work on rescheduling and cancellations.