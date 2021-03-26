Delta Airlines to soon resume flights at Williston airport

Delta Airlines is returning back to the Williston Basin International Airport.

Last June, the airline turned to the Department of Transportation asking that they be exempt completely due to low travel from the ongoing crisis with COVID-19.

The Airport Director tells KX News they’ve since agreed to a one-year agreement to operate at least one round-trip per day.

He says he believes as more people get vaccinated and become a little more comfortable with air travel then the airport shouldn’t have to fear any more reductions in service.

“We’re starting to see an uptick in travelers. We’re seeing that here at XWA, and I think that this next step with Delta Airlines resuming service is really a positive step towards getting back to where we once were pre-COVID,” Anthony Dudas said.

Dudas says Delta will resume service in June.

