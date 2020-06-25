Dem-NPL candidate defends candidacy

KX News spoke with the Democratic candidate for the North Dakota Insurance Commissioner on Thursday after the GOP questioned her qualification to run.

At the end of May, the ND GOP sent a letter to Secretary of State Al Jaeger, saying that Travisia Martin has not been a North Dakota resident for five years, the required length of time to take office under the state constitution.

At the center of it all, the fact that Martin voted in Nevada in 2016.

But the Democratic candidate tells KX News she’s been living in North Dakota since 2015. She says she voted in Nevada, because of her “unfamiliarity with the voting requirements in North Dakota” at the time.

The GOP announced Tuesday that they will be forming a legal challenge against Martin’s candidacy, with the full support of current Insurance Commissioner and Martin’s opponent Republican Jon Godfread.

“Godfread should do what he feels is necessary. He’s defending his position. I think if I were in his position, I’d be doing the same thing. In terms of legal action, we’ll just have to wait and see how that pans out. I don’t have a problem with it, I have nothing to hide,” Martin shared.

Secretary Jaeger tells KX News after reviewing a letter and testimony Martin sent him last week, the Secretary of State’s office will be taking no further action. Although, he says it’s not within his authority to determine whether she met the requirements of the state constitution.

