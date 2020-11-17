Dem-NPL candidate files Supreme Court motion to intervene in District 8 lawsuit

David Andahl

Kathrin Volochenko, a Democratic-NPL candidate for District 8, filed a motion on Tuesday to intervene in the Supreme Court proceedings regarding the District 8 seat in question.

Gov. Doug Burgum shortly after Election Day announced an appointment to fill the seat, which was won by deceased Republican Candidate David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 with COVID-19.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Burgum’s appointment is sidestepping the statutory process.

The Dem-NPL agrees with Stenehjem but says they believe Volochenko, who received the next highest number of votes among qualified candidates for the second District 8 House seat, should be seated.

“The governor has no authority to fill this seat, and he must not be allowed to buy or steal elected offices as it suits him. Kathrin Volochenko earned the next highest number of votes among candidates qualified for election, and therefore should be seated to represent District 8. The Supreme Court will have an opportunity to hear a well-rounded argument Friday,” Dem-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a press release.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 9 a.m. 

