Dem-NPL suing Secretary of State over insurance commissioner candidate’s spot on ballot

The State Supreme Court will hear yet another case about what will be on the November ballot.

The Democratic-NPL is suing Secretary of State Al Jaeger in an attempt to get its newly endorsed Insurance Commissioner candidate on the ballot.

The party filed suit over Jaeger’s refusal to certify Jason Anderson after the court deemed its former candidate ineligible.

Last week the court ruled that the original Democratic candidate, Travisia Martin, didn’t meet the residential requirements for office.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments 11 a.m. Wednesday.