Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Demand for substitute teachers rising amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The need for substitute teachers in the Bismarck Public School districts has pressingly increased this year due to coronavirus-related teacher absences.

Stacey Geiger, a human resources director for Bismarck Public Schools, says the demand is mainly because of all the coronavirus close contacts that have to quarantine as a preventive measure.

Close contacts are defined as people who spend 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19.

So far, the Bismarck Tribune reported the school district has hired 55 “long-term” substitutes this year.

The long-term substitutes are designated to a particular school and can step into any classroom as needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach

After the Whistle 9-21 Refs

After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson

After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

FALL FUN INTERVIEW

FALL FUN

NDC SEP 21

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, warm & dry

Top Plays of the Week

Minot Boy's Soccer

Literacy Grant in Watford City

Robert One Minute 9-20

Drive-thru Pow Wow

Photography project captures the First Nation

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-20

Fire at Kist Livestock

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss