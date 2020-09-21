Demand for substitute teachers rising amid COVID-19 pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The need for substitute teachers in the Bismarck Public School districts has pressingly increased this year due to coronavirus-related teacher absences.

Stacey Geiger, a human resources director for Bismarck Public Schools, says the demand is mainly because of all the coronavirus close contacts that have to quarantine as a preventive measure.

Close contacts are defined as people who spend 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19.

So far, the Bismarck Tribune reported the school district has hired 55 “long-term” substitutes this year.

The long-term substitutes are designated to a particular school and can step into any classroom as needed.