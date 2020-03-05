Democratic Caucus Set for Tuesday

Super Tuesday cleared up a lot of haze in the Democrats race to pick a presidential candidate.

Next week, North Dakota Democrats will make their voice heard as they caucus across the state.

There will be 14 different places state-wide to vote including Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston and Minot.

But Minot’s voting location has changed. It will now take place at IBEW at 125th and 35th Ave Northeast. Polls are open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Voters are not assigned a polling location. They can vote wherever during the caucus. You also don’t need your ID.

“North Dakota’s Democratic Primary votes are going to count more than ever this year. I think we have a really interesting race coming to town and I really encourage everyone to participate,” Communications Director of North Dakotas Democratic-NPL Party Alex Rohr said.

Mail-in ballots must be in the mail by Thursday or you can turn your ballot in person, next Tuesday.

