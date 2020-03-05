Democratic Caucus Set for Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Super Tuesday cleared up a lot of haze in the Democrats race to pick a presidential candidate.

Next week, North Dakota Democrats will make their voice heard as they caucus across the state.

There will be 14 different places state-wide to vote including Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston and Minot.

But Minot’s voting location has changed. It will now take place at IBEW at 125th and 35th Ave Northeast. Polls are open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Voters are not assigned a polling location. They can vote wherever during the caucus. You also don’t need your ID.

“North Dakota’s Democratic Primary votes are going to count more than ever this year. I think we have a really interesting race coming to town and I really encourage everyone to participate,” Communications Director of North Dakotas Democratic-NPL Party Alex Rohr said.

Mail-in ballots must be in the mail by Thursday or you can turn your ballot in person, next Tuesday.

CLICK HERE to see a full list of locations and times of caucuses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Caucus"

Baesler Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler Exclusive"

River Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Tioga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

Spring Snowmelt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Snowmelt"

Winter Ticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Ticks"

Rice Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rice Bowl"

The Blizzard Of 1966

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Blizzard Of 1966"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4"

Stand Your Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand Your Ground"

Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Very warm with scattered showers"

Sanford Music Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Music Therapy"

BAESLER'S STATEMENT

Thumbnail for the video titled "BAESLER'S STATEMENT"

Macy Christianson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy Christianson"

Super Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Tuesday"

Brandon Patton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Patton"

Opening Statements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Statements"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge