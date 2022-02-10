Demolition is underway in the former Wells Fargo building to transform it into the new Minot City Hall.

The bottom and main floors are the focus right now, and work will soon extend to the third floor, City Engineer Lance Meyer says. Once demolition is finished, work will begin on new walls.

The renovations are expected to take 15 months.



The escalator in the former Wells Fargo building (left) will be removed and replaced with an elevator. The bottom floor includes space for the city’s information technology department (right).

The bottom floor will house the city’s information technology department and central dispatch.

The main floor will be council chambers and office space for the mayor and council members, as well as the assessor’s office, water billing, finance and public information office, among others. The third floor will include offices for the city manager, human resources and city attorney.

Located in downtown Minot, the building’s renovations areexpected to cost $15.7 million, which includes $8.22 million in funding from the National Disaster Resilience grant Minot was awarded in 2016, according to a press release.