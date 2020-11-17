Demolition starts on Minot’s Halls Apartments, YWCA plans to use the space as a parking lot

We have an update about the Halls Apartments that burned in late February. Demolition started on Monday.

The building was donated to the YWCA two months ago by Flying S Real Estate.

The non-profit plans on using it as a parking lot to generate passive income.

The interim executive director says there’s no set date for when they’re hoping to have the parking lot ready for use.

“It’s pretty exciting just to see more progress. 2020 has been such a hard year for everybody, but yet, in the midst of a global pandemic, we’ve launched a new diaper program for the community, we were able to acquire this property and now we are demolishing it and seeing real progress. It’s just really exciting for our organization,” said Liz Larsen, interim executive director of YWCA.

Larsen says demolition should take around two weeks.

