Demonstrators protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates at state Capitol

“It really saddens me to see the way the corporations in the medical field are taking it and even beyond that.” Co Founder of Health Freedom North Dakota Alexis Wangler said.

More than 100 demonstrators holding signs protested employee-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations while participating in the March for Medical Freedom.

Several said whether they choose to get vaccinated shouldn’t be up to their employer.

“It’s up to an individual to make that decision based on their personal history, their medical history, based on their beliefs, their research etc,” Wangler said.

Shaundi Meyer has spent her last seven years working at CHI St Alexius at the information desk seeing patients in and out of the hospital.

CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health both have set vaccine mandate deadlines for November 1st.

Meyer said she’s concerned about the impact the mandate might have on patients if staff are let go or resign.

“People are already angry about the waits at the hospital, because of short staffing with the mandate. We are going to lose a lot more employees if the exemptions aren’t meant and that’s my concern is that the health care field is going to suffer and people here are not going to get the treatment they need,”CHI St Alexius employee Shaundi Meyer said.

Demonstrators shared their testimonies and shared why think it’s important to fight for freedom.

Gretchen Trebas has been a respiratory therapist for six years and says her employer has not required vaccinations, but she came to show her support for freedom of choice.

“I think this is just important to stand up for it before it does happen. Whether I have or haven’t gotten the vaccine, it’s not the vaccine, isn’t really the point. Being here it’s for the right to choose your health decision,” Trebas said.

Both CHI St. Alexius and Sanford Health have said that the vast majority of their employees have already received the vaccine.