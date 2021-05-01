Department of Agriculture re-launches Drought Hotline

Farmers and Ranchers are getting some extra assistance to help their livestock during dry season.

Based on the latest crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, North Dakota’s topsoil moisture, subsoil moisture, and stock water supplies were down 69-80%.

To mitigate the problem, the state’s Department of Agriculture is re-launching its drought hotline.

This was first launched in 2017 to give ranchers and farmers the ability to sell, receive, or rent hayland, pastures and hay.

“It’s matching up people that have needs and those that have the ability to help,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.