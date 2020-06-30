Department of Commerce officials seek legal fees over probe

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce leader and a former agency worker want the state to pay their legal fees for a criminal investigation resulting from a 2019 audit.

Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and former senior manager Holly Holt hired lawyers after an audit found that agency officials skirted public bid requirements in developing the new state logo and also mishandled appropriations.

The subsequent investigation found no wrongdoing.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Kommer is seeking $9,858 and Holt is asking for $2,220 in legal fees.