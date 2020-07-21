Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation continuing to make changes due to ongoing pandemic

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is continuing to put changes in place to keep inmates and staff safe from the coronavirus.

The department has ramped up testing efforts like testing inmates that come in from other facilities, testing after they are transported from anywhere and testing before they’re released.

They are also quarantining new inmates before releasing them into general population where before they were quarantining inmates who were only symptomatic.

Facilities are also trying to keep the population down by 15 percent.

“At every facility, we have created pods. We’ve created an opportunity to say, ‘There people live together, these officers work with them, these educators work them, these treatment folks work with them. And that’s a group.’ And we’re trying to keep those pods from mixing with each other, so if we do get an infection in one area it doesn’t spread among all the areas,” shared Dr. John J. Hagan, the North Dakota State Correctional Health Authority.

Visitation right now is only taking place at the North Dakota Youth Correctional Center and the Missouri River Correctional Center.

