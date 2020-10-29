Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ramping up testing at facilities

With cases rising around the state, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it has been taking the necessary precautions to keep cases down in their facilities

As of Wednesday, just under 4 percent of inmates are positive for COVID-19, according to the State Correctional Health Authority for the department.

Typically facilities are testing every two weeks, unless there was a positive.

But they are changing to weekly mass testing of both inmates and staff and will also be using the new rapid tests.

“I think we have two roles to play. One is I suspect we will have the option to use those tests, the rapid tests, the saliva tests, whichever one they have and do our regular tests as well. And do that for a week or two and see how they compare. So we may be able to show the state, hey this is how it compares,” said Dr. John Hagan, the State Correctional Health Authority.

Hagan says one of the main components to keeping cases down is aggressive contact tracing.