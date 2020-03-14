Department of Defense announces new domestic travel restrictions for service members amid coronavirus outbreak

Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Nordquist approved new domestic travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, in a statement from the Department of Defense released Friday.

The restrictions will halt all domestic travel for service members, DoD civilians and their families assigned to DoD installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories. This includes Permanent Change of station and Temporary duty.

The restrictions are in effective starting March 16-May 11.

The Department of Defense ended the release by saying, “We will continue to issue additional guidance with regard to the COVID-19 as conditions warrant. Our goal is to remain ahead of the virus spread so our military force remains effective and ready.”

