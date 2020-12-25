Department of Environmental Quality launches new student-led program for lead testing in schools

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is granting the opportunity for a student-led project.

The department recently launched a new program for kids of all ages to test for lead in their schools.

Students will be given the chance to learn about the dangers that lead can pose, as well as how to test for it and fix it.

The Lead and Copper Program Manager tell us after receiving grant dollars from the EPA, this has been made possible.

“When you get students involved you’re looking at a way that they actually become scientists and investigators and it shows how what they’re learning in the schools actually has an impact to their life and others,” Sandi Washek said.

Washek says she’s hoping this could be a year-to-year project.

