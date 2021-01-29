Department of Environmental Quality reminding people to test for radon in homes, workplaces

January is National Radon Action Month, and the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is urging folks to take action.

Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

The department’s radon coordinator tells KX News you can’t see, smell or taste the gas, making it dangerous.

He says the best way to detect it is by purchasing a radon test kit and placing it in your most occupied rooms.

“So when you get your first test result back if it comes back above 4 picocuries per liter, that’s an EPA action level. So above 4 picocuries per liter, you want to take action,” Justin Otto said.

Otto says the first action you should take is to conduct a second test. If that comes back above the EPA suggested danger level, then he says to contact Environmental Quality to work on a solution to fix the problem.

