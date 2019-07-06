Department of Environmental Quality warns of blue-green algae

If you are spending your time near the water this summer, the Department of Environmental Quality is alerting people to be on the lookout for blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae discolors water and can cause foam or scum. The water looks like spilled green paint or pea soup.

The algae can produce toxins that can make people and animals sick if swallowed. It can also cause diarrhea, vomiting, numb lips, and more.

Officials ask people not to swim in the water. If you do, wash off immediately, and do not swallow.

We spoke with residents camping near Lake Harmon and they shared their opinions.

“I am a little disappointed because i planned my sons birth day party for the end of July, so I am a little disappointed that we might not be able to swim,”said Jessica Swanson, Bismarck resident.

“We are still swimming in it. I think it is really important if you keep your kids informed that when you get out you rinse off and if your skin is irritated make sure you are washing good,” said Deidre Wessner, Mandan resident.

