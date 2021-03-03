Department of Health COVID-19 hotline sees over 76K calls, 2K emails

In an effort to help answer any questions regarding COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health created a hotline.

The information center has been active since last April and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those involved say the hotline has served as the public’s first line of response regarding all things COVID-related.

He says so far, they’ve answered over 76,000 calls and more than 2,000 emails.

“We’ve seen more consistent questions from the public about where is testing. Of course, our new question that we’re answering a lot about is how to get vaccinated, or where is the vaccine close to me, or questions about the vaccine itself, and of course we get some questions about results,” COVID-19 Public Health Hotline co-manager Joshua Simmers said.

The hotline is still available.

For more information, click here.