Department of Health putting focus on vaccine distribution

As fewer people get tested for COVID-19, static testing sites are beginning to disappear and that’s one of the reasons why the Department of Health has set up a new weekly testing site in the Capital City.

In the past, local public health departments like Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health held huge weekly testing events in the community.

But now, public health agencies are pulling back those large-scaled testing events and focusing more on vaccine distribution.

While more vaccines are being rolled out, the Department of Health says it is important to continue testing.

“We currently do not know how long immunity lasts after the vaccination until there’s more data available and if we know how much the vaccination works and kind of that real-world environment. There’s so much more to learn and know not only about the vaccination-induced immunity, but also natural immunity,” said Nicole Brunelle, the Section Chief for Research and Response for the Department of Health.

Local public health sites still offer testing on a much smaller scale by appointments only, but the state Health Department will hold a static testing site Tuesday through Saturday, in Bismarck, starting this week at 2805 Morrisson Avenue, Suite A.