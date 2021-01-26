Department of Health putting together a Youth Advisory Board

The North Dakota Department of Health is looking to build a new part of their team.

The department is creating a Youth Advisory Board of 20 North Dakotans, ages 15 to 21, from all over the state to give their input on youth health issues.

They want this board to be diverse, from different ethnicities, socio-economic statuses and places of origin.

“We want to be able to not only engage with the Department of Health on the issues that they bring forth to us but to other departments as well. So if there’s issues with behavioral health, suicide we want to let the Department of Human Services know this is what we heard,” explained Krissie Guerard, the Health Equity Director for the department.

Another aspect they want to get input on from the board is social media posts targeted toward youth.