Department of Health putting together a Youth Advisory Board

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health is looking to build a new part of their team.

The department is creating a Youth Advisory Board of 20 North Dakotans, ages 15 to 21, from all over the state to give their input on youth health issues.

They want this board to be diverse, from different ethnicities, socio-economic statuses and places of origin.

“We want to be able to not only engage with the Department of Health on the issues that they bring forth to us but to other departments as well. So if there’s issues with behavioral health, suicide we want to let the Department of Human Services know this is what we heard,” explained Krissie Guerard, the Health Equity Director for the department.

Another aspect they want to get input on from the board is social media posts targeted toward youth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vaccine Debate

DAPL Appeal

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Winter Driving Reminders

Chocolates for Shopping

Firefighter Competition

Memory Bears

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/26

Weather Zoom

Mugshot Bill

NDC JAN 26

Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/26

BSC Basketball

Bishop Ryan Girl's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

ATW: David Tries It w/ Majettes Hockey

ATW: BSC's Buster Gilliss

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News