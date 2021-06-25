Department of Health reminds residents WIC isn’t just for women and kids

The North Dakota Department of Health is hoping to reach more people with its food program.

WIC, or the Women, Infants and Children program, is a supplemental food program that has been around for more than 40 years.

In May, eligibility requirements were expanded allowing families of four to make up to $4,086 per month or $49,025 annually.

Now, in an effort to reach more people, the Health Department is using Facebook and their website to clear up a common misconception.

The state’s WIC director says most people believe the program is just for women and kids.

She says that is not the case.

Single dads, grandparents, foster parents or caregivers of a child under the age of 5 can also be eligible.

“It’s a lot of infants and children. A lot of infants are using the formula so it’s kind of a mix, so we’re just making sure we’re able to connect those families to everything that they need is part of what we do at WIC,” Amanda Varriano said.

Varriano says the WIC program currently helps roughly 10,000 people in the state per month.

