Department of Health says it has resolved COVID-19 notification backlog

The North Dakota Department of Health says it’s resolved the backlog of notifications for over 800 North Dakotans who tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the department said it had a backlog of notifications for cases due to a recent “sharp increase” in COVID-19 cases. To help with the backlog, the department changed the state’s contact tracing process, moving 50 National Guard soldiers from contact tracing to notifying positive individuals.

In a press release, the department said it anticipates the change to be temporary, but will reevaluate over the next few weeks and months.