Department of Health seeing patterns between COVID waves

Cases are on the rise and the state Department of Health says there are patterns being seeing between the original wave and this wave.

The amount of current positive COVID-19 cases in the state has remained over 1,000 since March 29, and the contact tracers are finding that it’s people 29 and under who are testing positive.

Brenton Nesemeier, the Director of Field Services for the NDDOH, says this can be attributed to COVID-19 restrictions being lessened.

“We are seeing some people who are younger who are hospitalized and, in general, we’re seeing people being more mobile. People are going back to their normal activities, people are going to sporting events, they’re attending church, people are going out to the bar, people are going to restaurants, people are having birthday parties,” explained Nesemeier.

Nesemeier says lately they have been seeing a recurring pattern where they’re finding more places and people an individual is coming into contact with during their case investigation.

Also through interviews they are seeing people holding back.

“Generally now, I think some people are tired of COVID so they’re not necessarily giving us all the information. They may tell us that they went out to dinner with friends, but they’re not going to give us their friend’s names,” explained Nesemeier.

Nesemeier says they haven’t let go of any of their contact tracers but moved them to different tasks like identifying outbreaks and clusters.