Department of Human Services create new program to assist caregivers of children

Caregivers of children are receiving some assistance from the North Dakota Department of Human Services with a new program.

While some parents are unable to care for their children, close relatives and other adults decide to step up and provide last-minute care.

The new KinshipND program will provide those caregivers with useful information and navigate them to available services and programs like SNAP and WIC.

Kinship Navigator Christiana Pond says the program will also reimburse qualified caregivers up to $300 for both groceries and clothing as well as other supplies they may need when a child joins their household.

Pond says this program was extremely needed as before there were only services for licensed foster parents.

“We’re very thankful for the people out there who are able to take in these children who need that extra support and It’s a wonderful program and we’re here to help,” Pond said.

For information on who is eligible and how to apply, click here.