Department of Human Services to take over the refugee resettlement program

Lutheran Social Services is responsible for many programs here in the state, including the refugee resettlement program.

But since closing, the program is transitioning into the hands of the Department of Human Services.

The department is stepping in to take over, but will have to make changes — specifically to contracts.

As a private entity, Lutheran Social Services worked closely with other organizations and as a state entity, the department will have to alter those.

They will also offer temporary positions to a small team from Lutheran Social Services.

The Executive Director of the department says the No. 1 goal is to prevent any ending of services in the short term.

“Ideally there would’ve been another agency in the state to take it over. That would’ve been our preference. There wasn’t another agency in the state to take it over. We did a fair amount of due diligence. We also looked at neighboring states and their refugee resettlement programs just to see on the short term would that be possible,” said Chris Jones.

Lutheran Social Services has been running the resettlement program since 2010.