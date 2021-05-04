Department of Public Instruction awards Magic City Discovery Center with $5.9 million

The Department of Public Instruction is helping the Magic City Discovery Center fulfil its mission.

The children’s center was awarded $5.9 million from the state legislature through the D.P.I.

While the money adds to the roughly $14-million already allocated, this big chunk will allow them to complete a rooftop science and event area, additional outdoor exhibits, as well as increase COVID-19 related expenses.

State senators involved tell us they believe in the future of the state’s one-of-a-kind children’s museum, so investing in it was a no brainier.

“It pertains to kids from birth to 14 years of age, so those are very good ages to influence kids and to see them having fun and learning at the same time,” Senator Randy Burckhard said.

“Starting at that young age really makes a difference because the minds need so much activity and activity in the right form,” Senator Karen Krebsbach said.

Museum construction is set to begin in the next few weeks and should be complete by 2022.