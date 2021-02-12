Department Of Transportation adding kiosks to expand services

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is expanding its services.

The Motor Vehicle and Driver License Divisions are installing nine new kiosks around the state this week to better serve customers.

The self-service terminals provide motor-vehicle services without having to physically be at an office.

This installation is part of an ongoing process to add 44 new locations and increase the options customers have when doing business.

Robin Rehborg, Department of Safety deputy director, says “When the pandemic first started we did see a significant increase in the use of the current kiosk so that’s what gave us the idea to move forward with placing more kiosk,”

Rehborg says the installations should be completed by April.

