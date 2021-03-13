Department of Transportation offering $10 Lyft discount to prevent driving under the influence

With St. Patrick’s day festivities quickly approaching, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is making sure folks get home safely.

Now until the end of March, the department will be offering $10 off your Lyft ride.

This comes by way of the ND Sober Ride project which is an initiative to remove all drunk drivers from the road.

Vision Zero statistics show that in 2019, 42% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were alcohol-related, which is up from previous years.

The program manager tells us the hope is to offer more free rides in the future, but it starts with Community support.

“We’re still looking for more sponsors throughout the year. Right now AAA the auto club group generously donated $10,000 for us to use here in March to get those people home so we’re hoping to get more sponsors and partner with these people,” Lauren Bjork said.

Use Lyft code “NDSoberRide” while codes last.