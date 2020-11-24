Department of Transportation trying to catch up with backlog of expired drivers licenses

Back in March, Gov. Doug Burgum waived the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, and now the Department of Transportation is trying to catch up.

After being closed to the public, the DOT is open once again. At the peak, Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer says they were behind about 40,000 expired licenses. Now, that number has gone down quite a bit, but he says they still have a ways to go.

“We’re at about 15,000 right about now so that puts us right on pace to be done by the end of the year,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer says in order to get those remaining driver’s licenses up to date, they ask that people call and make an appointment as soon as possible.