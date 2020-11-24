Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Department of Transportation trying to catch up with backlog of expired drivers licenses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Back in March, Gov. Doug Burgum waived the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, and now the Department of Transportation is trying to catch up.

After being closed to the public, the DOT is open once again. At the peak, Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer says they were behind about 40,000 expired licenses. Now, that number has gone down quite a bit, but he says they still have a ways to go.

“We’re at about 15,000 right about now so that puts us right on pace to be done by the end of the year,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer says in order to get those remaining driver’s licenses up to date, they ask that people call and make an appointment as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

Turkey Pardon

2020 Census

ID Backlog

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/24

Meals on Wheels

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss