Dept. of Agriculture relaunches program to properly dispose of pesticides

If you have any unneeded pesticides now is your chance to get rid of them.

The state Department of Agriculture is kicking off its 29th year of Project Safe Send on July 7, in Langdon.

It’s a safe, simple, and non-regulatory program that helps people legally get rid of unusable pesticides free of charge.

The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he encourages everyone to take advantage of this program.

“There’s a danger in leaving it sit around. You could have pets get into it. You could have your children, grandchildren, you could have other adults, other people just in general that could get exposed to it and that could be challenging in itself,” Goehring said.

Goehring says each participant is limited to 5,000 total lbs. of pesticides, he says anyone who exceeds 1,000lbs is required to pre-register.

For more information on drop-off schedule and pre registration, click here.