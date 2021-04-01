Dept. of Commerce seeks public input; more affordable rental housing

Every year around this time, the state looks for the public’s input. The Department of Commerce released its annual Action Plan outlining, in hundreds of pages, what it will be requesting funding for from the federal government for things like housing and other infrastructure.

So, why take the time to sift through it and give feedback?

The North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman says it’s set up to further develop all of North Dakota’s communities, including addressing the needs of our most vulnerable, like the homeless and those with special needs. Part of this year’s plan prioritizes housing, specifically creating more affordable rental housing.

“About 35% of renter households in the state of North Dakota are low to moderate-income, so if you think about it, that’s more or less the paycheck-to-paycheck community, and we want to ensure that we have the appropriate buffers in place to keep a roof over their head and to keep them safe,” Leiman added.

The plan addresses quite a few other things, including improving and adding public facilities across the state.

Click here to take a look for yourself and tell the department if you think it’s headed in the right direction.

The public input period is open now until April 30.

