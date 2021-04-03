Dept. of Emergency Services lifts temporary flight restriction near Medora

A temporary flight restriction around Medora has been lifted as of Saturday evening.

The restriction was issued April 1 for the 10-mile radius around Medora, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Dept. of Emergency Services says pilots of manned aircraft and operators of unmanned aircraft systems should continue to exercise caution while flying in the area.

In a press release, DES adds, “TFR may be reinstated on little to no notice at any time should fire-fighting operations require clear airspace. Pilots and operators should always check Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) or the FAA TFR site at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr_map_ims/html/ before flying.”

