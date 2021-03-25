Dept. of Environmental Quality reimburses for recycling vehicles, other scrap metal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The state Department of Environmental Quality wants to help get rid of scrap metal and clean up North Dakota.

State agencies, counties and cities can apply for the Abandoned Auto Fund to get rid of things like old vehicles, including school buses, or things like mobile homes.

Basically, there’s a list of scrap metal yards that pick up junk, and process it properly. NDDEQ Solid Waste Program Manager Diana Trussell says these licensed facilities recycle as much of the metal as possible.

Those who apply are then reimbursed with money set aside every two years by the legislature.

“How many of us can drive on the highways or roads and say, ‘Yeah, you know, that piece of equipment’s always been there?’ You know, you see the stuff piled up or you see the junk cars,” Trussell explained.

“A lot of the times I don’t think it’s that people don’t want to take care of it, they don’t know how to. They don’t have the money or the resources.”

About a third of the funds are still available to apply for by June 30.

Click here for instructions on how to apply. This program does not apply to individuals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, March 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Gov. Burgum

Back on the Air

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/25

Marijuana Bill

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Medal of Honor Day

Horse Roundup

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & warm

BSC Volleyball

10 Commandments in Schools

RW: Lorena Poppe

Oil Ruling Reversed

KX Convo: Mike Overton

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne: Variant Surge

Seasonal Camping

Rainbow Rendezvous

Oil Outlook

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News