Dept. of Health: If you’re fully vaccinated, you likely don’t have to quarantine

If you’re fully vaccinated and find out you’ve come into contact with someone who has the coronavirus, you do not have to quarantine. That’s the latest guidance from the CDC.

And, according to Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger, that’s policy in North Dakota now too.

Contact tracers are asking close contacts they call if they’ve been vaccinated or not. If you’ve gotten both doses at least two weeks prior to exposure to the virus, you won’t be asked to quarantine.

We’ve been told by the state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne for months that it’s still a possibility to carry it and spread the virus after vaccination.

“Oh I think that’s always a possibility,” Kruger said in response.

“…but I think with the two vaccines that are available, they’ve been shown to be highly efficacious in preventing disease anyway.”

He says nothing is 100% but hopes this will encourage people to quarantine when needed and get vaccinated.

Kruger adds this policy is only in effect up to 90 days after your second shot of the vaccine. After that, the research is less clear.