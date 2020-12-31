Dept. of Health reports two severe allergic reactions suspected from COVID-19 vaccine

Two individuals report having severe allergic reactions after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Both people have no history of anaphylactic reactions.



The symptoms were discovered during the 15-minute post-vaccination observation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Neither was hospitalized and both have recovered. However, they were advised against getting the second dose of the vaccine.



“These allergic reactions are taken very seriously. While they are rare, North Dakota health care providers are prepared to handle these types of events,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director.

“COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to be a far greater risk for North Dakotans, with about 1 in 600 North Dakotans having died with COVID-19 and 1 in 250 being hospitalized. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”

The NDDoH has been in close contact with the CDC and the reactions were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).



VAERS is a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.



The CDC follows up on all severe events to better understand and determine the potential causes and safety risk.

According to the NDDoH, these severe allergic reactions following vaccinations are rare, occurring in about one per million doses for other types of vaccines.



The Dept. of Health says those who have a known allergy to a component of COVID-19 vaccine should not receive the vaccine.



Earlier this month at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting, it was reported that CDC had received six case reports of anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccination.

To date, 13,037 health care workers and long-term care residents in North Dakota have received their COVID-19 vaccination.



More than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States.